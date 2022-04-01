Part of U.S. Highway 1 collapses after heavy rain

Crews from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) worked into the evening, bringing in heavy machinery to fill some of it in.

Employees at a car dealership across the street said they watched the road flood into their driveway.

"That’s actually really alarming," said Clayton Jepsen after seeing images taken by SKYFOX.

"The street which normally drains around the curb probably came up a good four feet up into the incline driveway, so you could tell it was really bad," said Max Hitchcock, another salesman.

Melbourne saw more than four inches of rain Friday morning.

Florida Department of Transportation crews work to repair a washout alongside U.S. Highway 1 in Melbourne, Florida, on April 1, 2022.

On Friday, FDOT could not say how long it would take to repair the road.

Until it is fully reopened, it is asking drivers to take another way if possible.

