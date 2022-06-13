Heavy police presence in Palm Coast neighborhood as deputies search for possibly armed man

article

There's a large police presence in a Palm Coast neighborhood Monday morning as investigators search for a man who is possibly armed, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are looking for the man in the area of Point Pleasane and Point of Woods Drive.

Authorities said the man has dreadlock-style hair and was wearing a grey hoodie with dark pants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him. Instead, call law enforcement immediately at 386-313-4911.