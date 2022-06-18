Heat advisory prompts Seminole County to open cooling centers

From extreme heat to heavy rain, it was a one, two punch for Central Florida after this weather impact day.

"It goes hot, then rain. You probably just have to be dressed for everything here!"

Gigi Miller went from holding a bottle of water to holding an umbrella after it went from hot to wet.

"I'd say it's a Florida thing," she added.

Before the showers, the heat caused Seminole County to activate its extreme weather plan.

That meant their libraries and sports centers doubled as cooling centers for those who needed to beat the heat.

"We’re doing this primarily for individuals who are seniors, elderly, vulnerable that may have no air-conditioning in their house," said Alan Harris in the Office of Emergency Management.

The cooling centers provide a place to sit with air and water.

Seminole County officials say they open the centers whenever the area is under a heat advisory by the National Weather Service.



Officials say it is important to keep hydrated and under the shade to stay safe outside on hot days.

