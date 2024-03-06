Health violations temporarily shut down 14 Central Florida restaurants in February: inspection report

In February, more than a dozen restaurants in Central Florida were forced to temporarily close their doors after inspectors found health violations, according to inspection reports provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation.

FOX 35 News counted at least 14 eateries that stopped operations until the violations were corrected, including six in Orange County.

Orange County

La Isla Del Frappe, N. Goldenrod Road (Orlando)

During a Feb. 23 inspection, the food truck was shut down after officials found eight violations – three were considered high-priority violations that could pose a direct risk of foodborne illness or injury. Violations included: an employee working without first washing their hands, no potable running water and three live flies in the kitchen area.

The restaurant reopened the next day after meeting inspection standards.

iCafe de Paris, International Drive (Orlando)

During a Feb. 16 inspection, the coffee shop was shut down after officials found 17 violations – three were considered high-priority violations. Dozens of flying insects found flying in kitchen, crepe and coffee station areas were among the violations.

The eatery met inspection standards the next day.

Mama's Cheesesteak, N Westmoreland Drive (Orlando)

On Feb. 14, health inspectors found 14 violations, including three that were of high-priority. Rodent dropping and flying insects were among the violations, the inspection stated.

It later reopened on Feb. 16 after meeting inspection standards.

Artisan's Table, W Church Street (Orlando)

During a Feb. 13 inspection, the downtown Orlando restaurant and bar was shut down after officials found 17 violations – four were considered high-priority violations.

Flying insects were among the violations.

The eatery met inspection standards the next day.

Charley's Philly Steaks, Vineland Avenue (Orlando)

On Feb. 12, health inspectors found four violations, including one high-priority violation – 17 live roaches.

The restaurant met inspection standards on Feb. 14.

Amura Sushi, W Sand Lake Road (Orlando)

During a Feb. 6 routine inspection, the restaurant was cited for 36 violations, including 10 high-priority violations.

An employee failing to wash their hands, the restaurant operating with no running water, storing raw food over cooked food and two small flies found in the bar area were among the high-priority violations, the report stated.

The restaurant later reopened the same day after meeting inspection standards.

Brevard County

The Island Waterfront Bar and Grill, E Merrit Island Causeway (Merritt Island)

On Feb. 21, health inspectors found 10 violations, including two high-priority violations. Rodent droppings were among the violations.

As of Feb. 28, all violations were fixed except for a dish machine issue, which will require a follow-up inspection.

Lake County

Ichiban Buffet, US Highway 441 (Leesburg)

During a Feb. 16 routine inspection, the restaurant was cited for 36 violations, including nine high-priority violations.

Multiple food products not being in a "wholesome, sound condition", placing raw food near ready-to-eat-food during preparation and opening the restaurant and serving food to the public in the presence of an imminent health hazard were among the high-priority violations, the report stated.

The restaurant was allowed to continue business after meeting inspection standards on Feb. 19.

Marion County

Golden Spoon Dinner and Seafood, SW College Road (Ocala)

On Feb. 12, health inspectors found 18 violations, including six high-priority violations. Live roaches and roach droppings and an employee switching from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing their hands were among the violations.

As of Feb. 14, all violations were fixed.

The Equestrian Grill, SW Highway 484 (Dunnellon)

The restaurant was temporarily closed after health inspectors found 17 violations during a Feb. 6 routine inspection.

A toilet leaking a large amount of sewage onto the floor inside the employee restroom in the kitchen and storing raw food over cooked food were among the seven high-priority violations inspectors found.

The restaurant later reopened after meeting inspection standards during a Feb. 7 follow-up visit. During that visit, inspectors found zero violations.

Osceola County

La Fuente Bar & Restaurant, E Vine Street (Kissimmee)

The Latin American restaurant was forced to temporarily shut down after health inspectors found 11 violations during a Feb. 6 routine inspection.

Inspectors counted at least 14 live roaches at the eatery along with five roach egg sacs under a steam well, the report stated.

The restaurant was allowed to reopen after meeting inspection standards during a Feb. 8 follow-up visit. During that visit, inspectors found zero violations.

Great Wok, Simpson Road (Kissimmee)

The Chinese restaurant was temporarily closed after health inspectors found 10 violations, including three considered high-priority, during a Feb. 13 inspection.

Live roaches and storing raw food over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer were among the violations.

The restaurant later reopened after meeting inspection standards during a Feb. 16 follow-up visit.

Polk County

The Boricuazo Wings, Mayflower Drive (Lakeland)

The Puerto Rican cuisine food truck was temporarily closed after health inspectors found nine violations during a Feb. 8 routine inspection.

According to an inspection report, the truck was operating with an expired restaurant license and did not have potable running water.

The truck later reopened after meeting inspection standards during a Feb. 14 follow-up visit. During that visit, inspectors found zero violations.

Sumter County

Napolinos, US 301 N (Wildwood)

The fine dining Italian restaurant was temporarily closed after officials found nine violations during a Feb. 20 inspection.

Rodent droppings were among the four high-priority violations.

The eatery later met inspection standards on the same day.

Volusia County

C's Country Diner, N US Highway 1 (Oak Hill)

On Feb. 19, health inspectors found three violations.

Sewage/wastewater backing up through the floor drains was the only high-priority violation.

The restaurant was allowed to reopen after a follow-up inspection on Feb. 20.