Have you seen them? Two Ocoee teenagers reported missing

By Kiah Armstrong
Ocoee
OCOEE, Fla. - Two Ocoee teenagers have been reported missing Sunday morning, police said. 

Police are searching for Audley, a 13-year-old girl, and Yordani, a 15-year-old boy from Ocoee. 

Audley was last seen at her home near W Circle Key. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and dark red-colored pants. 

Yordani was last seen at his home near Little Rock Ct. He was possibly wearing a neon orange work shirt and jeans. It is believed that they're together. 

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at 40-905-3160.