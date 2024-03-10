Have you seen them? Two Ocoee teenagers reported missing

article

Two Ocoee teenagers have been reported missing Sunday morning, police said.

Police are searching for Audley, a 13-year-old girl, and Yordani, a 15-year-old boy from Ocoee.

Audley was last seen at her home near W Circle Key. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and dark red-colored pants.

Yordani was last seen at his home near Little Rock Ct. He was possibly wearing a neon orange work shirt and jeans. It is believed that they're together.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at 40-905-3160.