Happy 2nd 'Woofday' to Orlando Police K-9 Ace!

The City of Orlando Police departments K-9 Ace just turned two years old!

He is one of the newer members of our K-9 unit, which started in 1966.

The Orlando Police Department currently owns 14 dual-purpose canines. German Shepherds, Dutch Shepherds, and Belgian Malinois are utilized in crime0fighting operations.

Seven are for narcotics detection and seven are for bomb detection

All the canines are utilized to augment primary patrol operations, they are also used to track and apprehend violent felony offenders.