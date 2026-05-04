Hantavirus: What to know after 3 dead on cruise amid suspected outbreak

The Brief The WHO said it is aware of a suspected outbreak of hantavirus aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic. There is one confirmed case and five other suspected cases, the WHO said. Three people have died, one person is in the ICU, and two others are sick, the WHO said.



The World Health Organization (WHO) said a suspected outbreak of hantavirus aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic has left three people dead and three others sick, including one person who is in ICU in South Africa.

Here is what to know about hantavirus, spread, and signs and symptoms.

What is Hantavirus?

According to WHO, Hantaviruses are zoonotic viruses that naturally infect rodents, like rats and mice, but sometimes can spread to humans. When spread to humans, it can cause serious illness and infection, and even death.

There are two syndromes:

Hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS): This infection is known in North, Central, and South Americas. This can cause respiratory infections.

Hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS): This is most commonly found in Europe and Asia. Seoul virus, a type of HFRS, can be found in the U.S. and worldwide.

How is it spread?

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, most people can be infected when exposed to rodent urine, droppings, and saliva. It can also be spread through a bit or scratch, but that is considered to be rare, the CDC said.

What are the signs and symptoms?

The WHO and CDC both note that human cases of hantavirus are rare. Symptoms typically begin one to six weeks after exposure and could include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Gastrointestinal issues, like abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting

For HCPS (Hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome), is can quickly progress to a cough, shortness of breath, fluid in the lungs, or shock.

How to prevent hantavirus?

Keep homes and workplace clean

Seal openings that allow rodents to enter buildings

Store food securely

Use safe cleaning practices in areas contaminated by rodents

Avoid dry sweeping or vacuuming rodent droppings

Dampen contaminated areas before cleaning.

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