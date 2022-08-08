Hang with adorable farm animals at the Soul Haven Ranch in Winter Garden

There is a new attraction in Central Florida where you can spend time with mini horses, mini Australian shepherds, and soon mini pigs.

The Soul Haven Ranch in Winter Garden offers an abundance of beauty and cuteness. The "soul" in Soul Haven Ranch stands for " S haring O f U nconditional L ove." It is home to the "My Time with a Miniature Horse" experience, which the ranch bills as "a one-hour leisure experience that promotes the value of the human/animal bond."

"You get to choose one of our five miniature horses, and you have the option of grooming them," explained ranch founder Susan Nastasi, "and then you can take them into our training center – our on-site training center – or we can take a leisurely walk out to the West Orange Trail."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Soul Haven Ranch in Winter Garden.

The ranch is also known for its horse-drawn services. You can take a ride from the ranch to Downtown Winter Garden. They also come to you within a two-hour drive time. Then there's the on-site Victorian guesthouse, which is an Airbnb "superhost" for overnight stays. The superhost moniker means it receives consistent five-star ratings. It's perfect if you have family or friends visiting Central Florida. Reservations are required.

The hour-long mini-horse time is $45 dollars for in-state residents. Contact Susan at SoulHavenRanch.com for more information.