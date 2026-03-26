Halloween Horror Nights: Tickets now on sale for Universal's after-hours event

The Brief Tickets are now on sale for Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, which kicks off Aug. 28. Single-night tickets, Premium Scream Night, R.I.P. Tour and Express Passes are available. Halloween Horror Nights will feature haunted houses, scare zones, live entertainment and more.



Universal Orlando has revealed the dates and started selling tickets for the highly-anticipated 35th edition of Halloween Horror Nights.

The after-hours event runs select nights from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1 at Universal Studios Florida.

How much are tickets to Halloween Horror Nights?

Single-night tickets, which allow access to the event for one night, start at $87.99 and vary depending on the date.

Premium Scream Night is also returning but will be offered on two nights this year: Aug. 27 (before the start of HHN) and Oct. 19.

The specially ticketed night includes access to all of the event's haunted houses and scare zones. Universal says the nights will offer limited capacity and shorter waits for the haunted houses.

It also includes specialty food items, non-alcoholic beverages and free self-parking. Tickets cost $399 per person.

Universal is also selling tickets for different Halloween Horror Nights tours, including the R.I.P. Tour starting at $399.99, and Unmasking the Horror Tour starting at $99.99 per person.

Other add-ons available include Express Pass starting at $169.99 and Scream Early ticket starting at $70. This year, the Scream Early ticket allows access to at least three haunted houses starting at 2 p.m.

Universal has not yet released details about Frequent Fear passes.

What haunted houses will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights?

This year's event will feature 10 haunted houses, live entertainment and scare zones.

So far, Universal has revealed one of the houses. "Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control" will feature Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow, two icons with a long-standing rivalry.

Artwork for Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control, one of the haunted houses that will be featured at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. (Credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

Universal has said additional houses and scare zones will be announced in the months ahead.

When is Halloween Horror Nights happening?

Halloween Horror Nights will take place at Universal Studios Florida on select nights from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.

The exact dates for the event are:

Aug. 28, 29 and 30

Sept. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30

Oct. 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, and 31

Nov. 1

For more information about Halloween Horror Nights, visit universalorlando.com.