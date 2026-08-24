Barricade ends at Daytona Beach motel, teen suspect hospitalized, police say

The Brief A barricade-turned-shooting at a motel in Daytona Beach has ended, police said. A 19-year-old suspect in a robbery case fired several rounds at officers, Chief Jakari Young said. Those officers then fired several rounds back. Inside the motel room, officers found the teen suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. He was rushed to the hospital.



A standoff-turned-shooting at a motel in Daytona Beach has ended, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

A 19-year-old suspect has been rushed to the hospital with what has been described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Three officers have been placed on paid administrative leave

What we know:

Daytona Beach police were called to the Lumina Motel on Monday afternoon to investigate a report of a robbery. A victim told police that they had been robbed of $500 and a cell phone.

Police said officers were able to identify a potential suspect in one of the motel's rooms. When they attempted to talk to him, he fired several rounds through the motel room door, Chief Jakari said.

Three officers fired several shots back. One officer suffered a minor injury to their arm, believed to be a shrapnel injury.

When police entered the motel room, they found 19-year-old Ian Sylas Garner injured inside. Chief Young said it appeared that Garner had shot himself. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, though alive.

Chief Young said there were two other people inside the motel room, who were able to escape. Both were taken into custody.

Dual investigations

The Daytona Beach Police Department will continue its investigation into the reported robbery.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will investigate the officer-involved shooting, which is standard protocol.

The three Daytona Beach police officers who fired their weapons have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.