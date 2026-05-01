Habanero, Sloth World sloth, in critical condition, Central Florida Zoo, says

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The Brief The Central Florida Zoo said one of the 12 sloths in its care is considered to be in critical condition. Habanero, an adult male sloth, has been in critical care since Thursday afternoon, the zoo said. "Our staff recently started to notice that Habanero was more lethargic. Sloths, and many animals, often mask symptoms until they're much more severe." 13 sloths were donated from Sloth World Orlando to the Central Florida Zoo. Earlier this week, Bandit, died. The Florida AG said it is assisting with an "ongoing criminal investigation" into Sloth World.



One of the 12 remaining sloths from Sloth World Orlando – now being cared for and treated at the Central Florida Zoo – has become lethargic and is considered to be in critical condition, the zoo said Friday.

The zoo said Habanero, an adult male sloth, has been eating and drinking. However, on Thursday afternoon, staff at the zoo noticed that he had become more lethargic.

"When the sloths came into our care, several were more critical and required more focused attention. Our team saw subtle signs of progress in these sloths, who were then in stable condition and were eating and drinking. That included Habanero," the zoo said in a statement on its Facebook page.

All of the sloths have been receiving regular care and checks, and our staff recently started to notice that Habanero was more lethargic. Sloths, and many animals, often mask symptoms until they're much more severe.

Our team is currently treating Habanero to the best of their ability. Our team knew when these animals arrived that this would be a long road and that this early period would be especially delicate."

Remembering Bandit

It comes two days after one of the rescued sloths, named Bandit, died.

"We are saddened to share that, despite our best efforts, Bandit, one of 13 sloths recently accepted into our care, passed today," the zoo said in a statement.

Bandit was considered to be in the poorest health of all the sloths since he arrived last Friday, the zoo's team told FOX 35 News. He had signs of severe lethargy, dehydration, nutritional and electrolyte imbalances, and gastrointestinal issues. He had yet to climb up to his perch to hang, instead, remaining on the ground in his cage.

Since then, the zoo's vet teams have provided him with food, fluids, blood monitoring, glucose and vitamin supplements, the zoo said. However, his health declined rapidly on Wednesday morning, leading the team to decide on human euthanasia, the zoo said.

"Bandit’s progress looked hopeful at times, but this morning, his condition took a turn for the worse and declined rapidly. Despite best efforts and continual care from our vet and animal care teams, the difficult decision was make for humane euthanasia once it appeared clear that he would not recover from today’s downturn"

Watching Ginger

Ginger is the youngest of the sloths that was brought to the Central Florida Zoo. She has to be hand-fed every few hours and sleeps in an incubator to help regulate her body temperature, CEO Richard Glover told FOX 35.

"She’s adorable, and she’s helping to keep everyone’s spirits a little bit higher than they might be otherwise," Glover said.

Credit: Central Florida Zoo

Florida AG: Criminal investigation launched into Sloth World Orlando

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said Friday that his office is assisting the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida with an "ongoing criminal investigation" into Sloth World.

Details have not been released on that investigation nor have any charges been filed against anyone connected to Sloth World. FOX 35 reached out to State Attorney Monique Worrell on Friday morning for a comment on the investigation. We have to hear back.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani had asked the Florida AG's Office to open an investigation into potential animal cruelty violations in Florida. Congressman Maxwell Frost has asked the USDA to open an investigation.

A spokesperson for the USDA told FOX 35 this week that the agency had no updates to share.

FWC: Sloth World showed no ‘intentional mal conduct’ in Sloth deaths; deaths did not meet legal standard for animal cruelty

In August 2025, the FWC conducted an inspection at a warehouse on I-Drive that Sloth World used to house, evaluate, and acclimate the sloths while Sloth World Orlando was under construction a few miles away.

It was during that inspection that the FWC learned 31 sloths had died between December 2024 and February 2025.

Records said some of the sloths died after being subjected to cold temperatures. Other records said some of the sloths arrived dead, were emaciated, or in poor health and later died. (Ben Agresta, owner of Sloth World, has denied claims that the sloths died from cold temperatures. He said they died from a foreign virus.)

The FWC gave Sloth World a "verbal warning" during that inspection after finding two sloths were being housed in cages that were too small and without proper documentation about how long they had been in those cages.

The FWC said it did not issue any violations or citations to Sloth World for any of the sloth deaths because it found no "intentional mal conduct," and noted that the owners had made improvements in follow-up inspections.

"The climate-control issues were corrected prior to inspection, and the investigation found that the owner’s actions did not meet the legal standard for animal cruelty under Florida Statute 828.12. Deaths related to zoonotic disease were referred to USDA, and the investigation concluded without citation or written warning. There was no legal basis for enforcement action or closure, and while the deaths of these animals are tragic, subsequent inspections found the facility compliant with care and housing standards," the FWC said in a new statement this week.

FWC: Sloth World had to report imports, but did not have to report illnesses or deaths

Sloths are part of a general Class III wildlife license. That's the same category that includes parakeets, turtles, and frogs, the FWC said.

Under that license, Sloth World did not have to alert the FWC when sloths were being imported, but had to report them within 72 hours after arriving. Sloth World also did not legally have to report when sloths were sick or died, only when there was an incident of "escapes, bite incidents, and transfers."

How many sloths were brought to Florida?

According to the FWC, relying on reports from Sloth World, a total of 61 sloths were imported to Florida between December 2024 and March 2026. However, it is unclear if that number includes potential sloths that were in the U.S., but transferred from other facilities.

FOX 35 has asked the FWC for clarification.

That number also contradicts documents reviewed by FOX 35.

When did FWC inspect Sloth World?

The FWC said it has conducted five inspections involving Sloth World:

August 2025

March 9, 2026 (twice)

March 19, 2026

March 24, 2026

No major violations were found.