Gun found on student at Lake Mary High School, officials say

A teen is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he says he accidentally brought a gun to Lake Mary High School.

Deputies say the 15-year-old's mom is the one who went to the school to report it.

MORE NEWS: Man stabbed during fight in Orange County, deputies say

She says: her son took her backpack Thursday morning which had her gun in it. He told deputies he didn't know there was a gun in the bag.

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.