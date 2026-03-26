Guatemala man accused of shooting Florida co-worker in back with nail gun, deputies say

The Brief Marcos Felipe Garcia, 21, was arrested after allegedly shooting a co-worker with a nail gun at an Ormond Beach job site. Garcia admitted to deputies that he pressed the tool against the victim and pulled the trigger to prank him following a work dispute. Garcia now faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail under an ICE detainer.



A construction worker from Guatemala, who claimed to be living in Florida without an ID, is accused of shooting a co-worker with a nail gun.

Deputies arrested Marcos Felipe Garcia, 21, after his co-worker reported that Garcia shot a nail in his back while working on a job site.

A designated immigration task force officer, under the 287(g) agreement, contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement, with plans to hold Garcia on an ICE detainer, an arrest affidavit said.

What we know:

Volusia County deputies responded to an area in Ormond Beach – off of Interstate-95 – in response to an aggravated assault. The victim – a 36-year-old man from Orlando – was in the hospital after getting a nail removed from his chest. The nail was taken into evidence.

Deputies contacted Garcia who claimed the victim messed up work Garcia had worked on, and he wanted to scare the man by playing a prank on him. Garcia admitted to pressing a nail gun to the victim's body and pulling the trigger, an arrest affidavit said.

Garcia told deputies the nail gun didn't always work, and he didn't think it would shoot a nail. He acknowledged that the gun was connected to an airline.

Garcia is facing an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge.

He's being held at the Volusia Branch Jail and was placed on an ICE detainer.