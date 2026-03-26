Guatemala man accused of shooting Florida co-worker in back with nail gun, deputies say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A construction worker from Guatemala, who claimed to be living in Florida without an ID, is accused of shooting a co-worker with a nail gun.
Deputies arrested Marcos Felipe Garcia, 21, after his co-worker reported that Garcia shot a nail in his back while working on a job site.
A designated immigration task force officer, under the 287(g) agreement, contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement, with plans to hold Garcia on an ICE detainer, an arrest affidavit said.
What we know:
Volusia County deputies responded to an area in Ormond Beach – off of Interstate-95 – in response to an aggravated assault. The victim – a 36-year-old man from Orlando – was in the hospital after getting a nail removed from his chest. The nail was taken into evidence.
Deputies contacted Garcia who claimed the victim messed up work Garcia had worked on, and he wanted to scare the man by playing a prank on him. Garcia admitted to pressing a nail gun to the victim's body and pulling the trigger, an arrest affidavit said.
Garcia told deputies the nail gun didn't always work, and he didn't think it would shoot a nail. He acknowledged that the gun was connected to an airline.
Garcia is facing an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge.
He's being held at the Volusia Branch Jail and was placed on an ICE detainer.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Volusia County courts.