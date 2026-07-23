Groveland police sergeant suspended after alleged high-speed driving of up to 124 mph

The Brief A Groveland police sergeant was suspended for allegedly driving up to 124 mph while off duty. Investigators say he activated his patrol vehicle's lights without an emergency. FDLE is reviewing the case for possible additional action.



A Groveland police sergeant has been suspended after an internal investigation found he repeatedly drove a marked patrol SUV at speeds exceeding 110 mph while off duty.

That officer allegedly activated the vehicle's emergency lights without a legitimate emergency, according to the Groveland Police Department.

The backstory:

Investigators said Sgt. Alexander Jarrell was recorded driving 120 mph on May 4, 112 mph on May 8 and 124 mph on May 13, all while traveling to work. Police said each incident violated Florida's "Super Speeder" law.

According to the investigation, dispatch records showed there were no emergency calls at the times of the incidents. Authorities said other officers reported Jarrell's driving, prompting an internal investigation.

Investigators said Jarrell admitted during questioning that he activated the patrol vehicle's emergency lights while driving to work.

Jarrell was not arrested. The department disciplined him with a three-day suspension without pay, revoked his take-home vehicle privileges for 30 days and placed him on probation for six months.

Department records also show Jarrell previously received multiple disciplinary actions for reporting late to work, including letters of counseling and reprimand.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Police Chief Shawn Ramsey said, "I wanted to reiterate that these sorts of actions will not be tolerated in my department and that I will always strive to be fair and firm in handling them if they do occur. I also want to commend the officers who saw something wrong and alerted their superiors, exactly as they are supposed to do."

What's next:

The department said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is reviewing the case to determine whether any additional action is warranted.