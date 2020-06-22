Grandmother, newborn grandson struck by hit-and-run driver in Cocoa Beach

A grandmother holding her newborn grandson said she was hit not once but twice by an SUV, knocking her to the ground in a parking lot.

Hayat Saad, 63, was visiting her daughter and son-in-law to help with the newborn, but now is having to be taken care of herself.

Saad told police, Saturday, just before 6 p.m. in a condo parking lot off A1A and 26th Street in Cocoa Beach, an older black SUV was backing up when it struck her and the baby and fled the scene.

The impact fractured her arm, leaving her and the baby with cuts and bruises.

We spoke with her daughter, who is the mother of the newborn.

“For her to say ‘my life doesn’t matter’... All she cared about was protecting the baby and all I could think of when she said that was ‘you’re life matters so much.’ To think I could have lost both my mom and baby the same day, the same time, in the same way, it’s not OK,” said Karen Johnston, Saad's daughter.

Johnston’s mother did not get a good look at the driver.

The family is asking anyone with information that may help police find the driver to come forward.

Luckily, the grandma and baby are doing OK.