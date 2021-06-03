Governor to kick off Florida's 2021 Python Challenge

article

Governor Ron DeSantis will kick off the 2021 Python Challenge on Thursday.

The governor will speak during a news conference at 10 a.m. near Miami.

The Python Challenge begins on July 9 and runs through July 18.

"The intent of the Florida Python Challenge is to raise public awareness about Burmese pythons in Florida and how this invasive species is a threat to the Everglades ecosystem, including native wildlife," the event website says. "Through the Florida Python Challenge, knowledge will be shared about Burmese pythons in Florida and the threats they pose, encouragement given for continued removal of these invasive snakes by the public, and highlights provided on the importance of responsible pet ownership so nonnative species such as Burmese pythons are not released into the wild."

The entry fee is $25. While participants don't need to have a hunting license, there is a required online training course you must pass before being allowed to participate. Prizes up to $2,500 will be awarded by the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

