NHC tracks brand new area of interest in tropics for potential development
The National Hurricane Center flagged a new area of interest in the far Atlantic for potential tropical development, as Tropical Storm Fay weakens and is expected to dissipate.
Tropical Storm Fay
What to expect:
Tropical Storm Fay continues to weaken as it moves eastward across the Atlantic, the NHC said. It is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low by Tuesday.
New zone flagged in the Atlantic
Tracking the tropics:
A tropical wave is expected to form off the coast of Africa by Wednesday, and the NHC has increased the odds of development from 20% to 30%.
The NHC said the tropical wave could slowly develop as it moves away from Africa and close to the Cabo Verde Islands. There is no concern for the U.S. or Florida, as it will likely fall apart by the weekend, according to FOX 35's Noah Bergren.
2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season
There have been six short-lived tropical storms during the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season – and zero hurricanes, a record for how late in the season we're in without a hurricane.
The season runs from June 1 to November 30.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 35 Storm Team and the National Hurricane Center.