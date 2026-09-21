NHC tracks brand new area of interest in tropics for potential development

The Brief The National Hurricane Center has flagged a new zone for potential development in the far east Atlantic, off the coast of Africa. A tropical wave is expected to form by Wednesday, and could have some slow development as it nears the Cabo Verde Islands. Odds are 20% over the next week. Tropical Storm Fay is expected to dissipate by Tuesday.



The National Hurricane Center flagged a new area of interest in the far Atlantic for potential tropical development, as Tropical Storm Fay weakens and is expected to dissipate.

Tropical Storm Fay

What to expect:

Tropical Storm Fay continues to weaken as it moves eastward across the Atlantic, the NHC said. It is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low by Tuesday.

New zone flagged in the Atlantic

Tracking the tropics:

A tropical wave is expected to form off the coast of Africa by Wednesday, and the NHC has increased the odds of development from 20% to 30%.

The NHC said the tropical wave could slowly develop as it moves away from Africa and close to the Cabo Verde Islands. There is no concern for the U.S. or Florida, as it will likely fall apart by the weekend, according to FOX 35's Noah Bergren.

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2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season

There have been six short-lived tropical storms during the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season – and zero hurricanes, a record for how late in the season we're in without a hurricane.

The season runs from June 1 to November 30.