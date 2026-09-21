Sanford shooting: Police chief urges community to help; 'Speak up!'

The Brief Three people remain hospitalized – 2 in critical condition, 1 stable – following a mass shooting in Sanford over the weekend, police said. Police Chief Cecil Smith is urging the community to talk to the police about what happened and to help them identify potential suspects. There were a total of 8 people hurt in the incident, including 6 people who were shot. The other two were hurt by glass and a graze wound, police said.



Minutes after Sanford police officers responded to reports of a shooting during a family gathering over the weekend, officers found at least a half-dozen people with gunshot wounds, a "plethora" of vehicles driving away from the area, and a number of potential witnesses who did not want to talk to anyone about what happened.

That's according to 14 pages of incident reports from police officers who responded to the mass shooting scene. Sanford police released those documents on Monday afternoon.

'Speak up!': Sanford Police Chief urges community's help finding shooting suspects

What they're saying:

Sanford Police Chief Cecil E. Smith urged anyone who knows something to say something.

"People know what took place. People know who these shooters are. People need to be more involved," he said.

"We are one big community. So I'm saying to the people here in Sanford, those who know what's going on: 'Speak up!' The last thing you want to do is have this happen to your family members and then somebody sits back and doesn't say anything. It's imperative that you participate in this and make sure we get these individuals off the street."

What we know about the victims

What we know:

The Sanford Police Department on Monday also shared an update regarding the number of people shot or hurt:

So far, a total of 8 people have been hurt during the shooting and aftermath

Six people were shot

One person was hurt by broken glass

One person suffered a "graze wound," police said

Three people remain hospitalized: 2 in critical condition, 1 listed in stable condition

No suspect or suspects ID'd, more clues needed

What you can do:

Police have not shared any details about a potential suspect or suspects connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline:

Call Sanford Police: 407-668-5199

File an online report, here

Crimeline: 800 423-TIPS (8477)

What we know about the shooting

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The shooting happened Saturday night, Sept. 19, shortly before 10 p.m. near 10th Street and Poplar Avenue. Police said several people were attending a family gathering on Poplar Avenue when a suspect or suspects began shooting into the crowd of people.