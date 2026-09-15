Stabbed senior horse makes remarkable recovery at Malabar rescue: 'He’s just a lover'

The Brief The Painted Horse Rescue in Malabar took in a senior horse named Hadley following an alleged stabbing and whipping incident in Brevard County. Hadley has gained nearly 100 pounds since arriving at the stable about a month ago alongside two other underweight horses. A woman faces one felony animal cruelty charge and two misdemeanor charges while court orders keep her away from the animals.



A senior horse named Hadley is gaining weight and recovering at a Malabar rescue after surviving alleged abuse in Brevard County.

The animal was taken in alongside two other horses following a law enforcement investigation that led to felony animal cruelty charges.

Malabar Horse Rescue Care

What we know:

Painted Horse Rescue stepped in to provide medical treatment and housing after learning about the alleged abuse. President Jill Helsel said, "We immediately, you know, said we have room if he could come here and made it happen."

Hadley arrived at the facility about a month ago and has already gained nearly 100 pounds. The sanctuary also took in two other underweight horses connected to the same case.

All three animals are eating more and continuing to grow while receiving routine veterinary care. Helsel noted, "All three of them need their teeth floated, we just had the vet out. Hadley had to have x-rays."

Despite the trauma, Hadley has shown a gentle nature toward handlers and visitors. Helsel described the animal's temperament, saying, "He’s just a lover very friendly, loves people. He loved my kids and then the people that come and help. He’s just a really good horse."

Caregivers remain optimistic about his long-term recovery at the sanctuary. Helsel said, "I think he’s going to heal you know they’re majestic. They forget. They forgive."

Brevard County Criminal Case

What they're saying:

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey expressed outrage over the allegations against the suspect. Sheriff Wayne Ivey said, "She stabbed a freaking horse."

Investigative findings indicated the animal suffered multiple injuries during the incident. Sheriff Wayne Ivey added, "This is not only unacceptable. It’s insane. Who does that? Who stabs a horse."

Animal Abuse Investigation Details

The woman accused in the case faces one felony animal cruelty charge and two misdemeanor charges.

Officials have not disclosed the long-term custody arrangements for the horses once legal proceedings conclude. A judge ordered that the suspect is not allowed near any of the three horses while the case moves through the court system.

Supporting Local Animal Care

What you can do:

Painted Horse Rescue is covering all medical expenses, food and rehabilitation costs for Hadley and the rescued animals. Helsel explained the organization's overall mission, noting, "A lot of them are abused and starved."

Community members seeking to support Hadley's ongoing care can find additional details and donation options by clicking HERE.

You can learn more about the horse rescue mission by clicking HERE.