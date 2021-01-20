Gov. DeSantis says proof of residency now required for vaccine

On Wednesday, Volusia County announced people must now present proof of residency to get a COVID-19 vaccine at its state-run sites.

The county said in a press release the change was based on direction from the state. Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on the topic at a news briefing in Southwest Florida.

"You hear these stories of oh someone wants to come from far-flung of the world to Florida, we’re only doing for Florida residents. You gotta live here either full time or at least part-time," he said.

Michael Yaccarino said he has been trying to get a vaccine without any luck.

"And then I went on this morning and the same thing I got shut out. I can't seem to get vaccinated," he said.

Wednesday, the county opened online registration at 9 a.m. Within 24 minutes the county tweeted all spots were full. Shirley Cossick missed out as well.

"We keep trying for me but it doesn’t happen, so maybe something will come up," she said.

Yaccarino said he thinks the new rule is a good move by the governor after reports of people traveling to Florida in search of a vaccine

"Nah that’s wrong. They shouldn’t be doing that. You have a lot of elderly here, you have a lot of people who are sick that need to be treated first," he said.

Volusia County said the new rule is effective immediately and applies to the vaccine clinic running Thursday, Friday, and Monday.

"The residency requirement is effective today and applies to vaccine events Jan. 21, 22 & 25. During the registration process, individuals had to self-certify that they are both 65 years of age or older and a resident of the state. Individuals who are clearly residents of the state of Florida will be administered a vaccine. We are giving people the benefit of the doubt. Instances, where an individual with an appointment shows up and cannot produce proof of residency or part-time residency, will be handled on a case by case basis," the county said via email in answers to questions from FOX 35 News.

