Governor: New, permanent COVID-19 vaccine site opens in Kissimmee

article

To provide more access to COVID-19 vaccines for underserved Florida residents, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that 6 permanent COVID-19 vaccination sites are opening in Florida, including Kissimmee.

The new sites will be in Broward, Duval, Leon, Miami-Dade, and Osceola counties.

The Governor made this announcement at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, where one of the new sites is located.

"I’m pleased to announce the opening of six new COVID-19 vaccination sites in underserved areas in Florida," said Governor DeSantis. "These sites, which will administer 200 shots per day and be open seven days a week, will significantly increase access to the vaccine for seniors in these communities."

RELATED: LIST: Winn-Dixie expands COVID-19 vaccine access to more Florida locations

Advertisement

The sites open on Thursday and will provide vaccines to frontline health care workers and individuals 65 years of age and older. Each site will administer 200 vaccines per day and will be open 7 days a week.

The six sites are listed below:

Kissimmee City Chambers Park and Community Center 2380 Smith Street Kissimmee, FL 34744

Broward College – North Campus1000 Coconut Creek Blvd Coconut Creek, FL 33066

Edward Waters College 1658 Kings Road Jacksonville, FL 32209

Florida A & M University – Al Lawson Gym and Multipurpose Center 1800 Wahnish Way Tallahassee, FL 32310

Oak Grove Park - Father Gerard Jean-Juste Community Center 690 NE 159th Street Miami, FL 33162

Overtown – Parking Lot 1551 NW 1st Ave Miami, FL 33136

The state will work with local community organizations to proactively schedule appointments.

MORE NEWS: Here’s how filing your taxes early could cost you a $1,400 stimulus check

Those who are interested in being contacted to schedule an appointment at these sites can either call the designated phone number for their county or visit www.myvaccine.fl.gov.