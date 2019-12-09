Government hiring half a million workers for 2020 census

article

The government is looking to hire half a million people across the United States for the upcoming 2020 census.



On Monday, the US Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham visited Orlando to put a call out in hopes of recruiting workers in the Central Florida area.



Dillingham said jobs would begin around springtime next year and would wrap up when the census is finished. The completion goal is July.



The agency said most jobs are census workers but also include clerical and supervisory roles.



The census takes places every 10 years and helps with the allocation of federal funds along with determining representation in congress.



Director Dillingham met with local colleges in an effort to recruit college students.

