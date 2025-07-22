Gov. Ron DeSantis makes Florida DOGE audit announcement

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Tuesday at FDOT District 4 in Fort Lauderdale. He’ll be joined by Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia, with the event scheduled for 9 a.m. He is expected to make a Florida DOGE audit announcement.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference at the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District 4 in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

What we know:

He will be joined by Florida Department of Financial Services Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia. It's slated to begin at 9 a.m.

What we don't know:

He is expected to make a Florida DOGE audit announcement. FOX 35 will stream it live using the video player at the top of this page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.