Gov. Ron DeSantis makes Florida DOGE audit announcement
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference at the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District 4 in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.
What we know:
He will be joined by Florida Department of Financial Services Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia. It's slated to begin at 9 a.m.
What we don't know:
He is expected to make a Florida DOGE audit announcement. FOX 35 will stream it live using the video player at the top of this page.
