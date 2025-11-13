ICE officials tout hundreds of arrest in immigration operation in Florida

The Brief U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials announced the results of "Operation Criminal Return," a large-scale operation that led to the arrests of more than 230 people accused of being in the U.S. illegally. Of the more than 230 people arrested and removed, 54 were sexual predators and 164 were offenders of sexual crimes, authorities said. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was scheduled to speak but was unable to attend.



More than 230 people accused of being in the U.S. illegally were arrested as part of a large-scale operation targeting criminal sex offenders, U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers announced at a news conference on Thursday.

The 10-day operation—dubbed "Operation Criminal Return" or "Operation Dirtbag"—was carried out by ICE officials and law enforcement agencies across the state of Florida.

ICE deputy director Madison Sheahan said the joint effort led to the arrest and removal of hundreds of people—among them were 54 sexual predators, 164 offenders of sexual crimes and two convicted murders.

"These heinous criminals have gone and attacked children at their most vulnerable state, and law enforcement has stepped up to the plate to remove them from the community," Sheahan said.

"Anybody who hurts a child in this country should not be allowed to run free," she added.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was scheduled to speak at the news conference but was unable to attend due to "mechanical difficulties" on takeoff, according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass.

