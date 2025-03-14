Good Samaritans credited with saving boater who fell into Lake Harney

The Brief A boater in Seminole County fell into Lake Harney after high winds capsized his boat but managed to call 911 while struggling in the frigid water. Two fishermen rescued him before emergency crews arrived, saving him from hypothermia. Seminole County later honored the rescuers and first responders for their quick actions.



There were terrifying moments for a boater in Seminole County after high winds knocked him into the water. He was able to call 911 while trying to stay above the surface. He may not have survived without the quick help of two good Samaritans.

What we know:

Dan Watson fell into the cold waters of Lake Harney after high winds capsized his fishing boat. Despite the danger, he managed to retrieve his phone from his pocket while underwater and called 911.

Emergency crews were dispatched, but Watson was ultimately rescued by two passing fishermen who pulled him onto their boat before responders arrived. He was suffering from hypothermia but survived.

Lake Harney, known for its strong winds and unpredictable waters, has been the site of previous boating incidents.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long Watson was in the water before being rescued. The specific conditions that led to his boat capsizing have not been fully detailed.

What they're saying:

Watson, reflecting on his ordeal, expressed gratitude to those who saved him.

"From calling 911 to waking up in the hospital, everything else was a blur."

911 dispatcher Jonathan Flores, whose voice Watson heard before being rescued, was deeply affected.

"His willingness and strength to stay struggling in the water for how long he did has made a mark on me."

The fishermen who rescued Watson expressed a desire to reunite under better circumstances.

"We hope we can all go fishing together someday."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: