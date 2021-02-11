Good girl! Dog alerts owners of house fire using Ring camera

article

A dog named Prada will be getting some extra treats after helping to save her home during a fire.

Orange County Fire Rescue says a fire broke out near Lake Nona at Wyndham Lakes Blvd.

The family's dog, named Prada, was reportedly home alone.

"She alerted her owners via their Ring camera that there was a problem as she was the only one in the house at the time of the fire," Fire Rescue said. "This 4-legged hero saved the day!"

No one was injured. Way to go, Prada!