Gold's Gym closing locations in U.S., including Texas

Gold's Gym will be closing locations across the nation to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The closures are effective at 8 p.m. local time Monday, March 16 and will affect all company-owned locations in the U.S., including gyms across Texas, Oklahoma, St. Louis, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Colorado Springs, and Venice, Calif. The closures will be in place until March 31, unless otherwise directed by government and public health officials.

"At this moment, the health of our nation is the top priority, and we will lock arms with many other industries around us and do our part to try and keep people safe," said president and CEO Adam Zeitstiff said.

Zeitstiff says Gold's Gym is working on an on-demand video library of workouts for members to stream free at home during the closures. The expected launch day is Wednesday, March 18.

Gold's Gym is also offering free premium access to its digital personal training app GOLD’S AMP™ through May 31 where users can choose from over 600 workouts with audio and video guidance that can be done indoors or outdoors. Anyone wanting to use the app can go online and enter code FIT60 and follow the instructions to get access.

