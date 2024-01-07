Golden Globes 2024: How to watch, what's new this year

Hollywood is ready to party as the Golden Globes return for its annual boozy celebration of film and television's biggest names.

Here's what you need to know about the 81st annual Globes, including how to watch, stream and follow along live on Sunday.

What time are the 2024 Golden Globes?

The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 7 and will air live on both coasts on CBS, which is available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers. It's the first time the network is airing the show since the early 1980s.

Golden Globes are seen during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

Sorry, "60 Minutes" fans — the show is pre-empting the news show, but it'll return Jan. 14.

Who's hosting the Golden Globes 2024?

Comedian Jo Koy, who has headlined several Netflix specials and starred in last year's comedy film "Easter Sunday," will host the Globes.

Organizers cited his "infectious energy and relatable humor" in announcing Koy would headline the event.

Jo Koy attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards Press Preview and Red Carpet Rollout at The Beverly Hilton on January 04, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Hosting the Globes typically requires serving a mix of biting humor to the audience of film and television stars and keeping the ceremony from getting too sloppy. Koy promised to deliver, in an interview with The Associated Press.

"They’re giving me the blessing to be me," he said. "I want to bring my style to the Globes. Of course, I’m going to have fun. But most importantly, I want to make sure everyone’s happy. I’m going to make fun of myself. If I can do that, I can make fun of other people."

Who's presenting at the Golden Globes 2024?

The full list of presenters was unveiled Friday, following an early peek Wednesday.

Yeoh is returning to the Globes a year after she won best actress in a drama film for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," delivering a poignant acceptance speech (and a semi-serious threat to beat up the piano player who started to cut her off).

Angela Bassett attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Other presenters announced include Angela Bassett, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Annette Bening, Mark Hamill, Kevin Costner, Jonathan Bailey, Orlando Bloom and Will Ferrell.

How to stream the Golden Globes 2024

You can stream the Globes, though watching it live requires a specific subscription. Paramount+ users with the Showtime add-on can stream the Globes live. Without that, Paramount+ will offer the show to subscribers the next day.

Signs are put in place in the pressroom during preparation Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 for this weekend's Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

They can also be watched through live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup, like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

What's new with the Golden Globes this year?

It will be the first major broadcast of awards season, with a new home on CBS. And while to audiences it might look similar on the surface, it’s been a tumultuous few years behind the scenes following a bombshell report in the Los Angeles Times. The 2021 report found that there were no Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which voted on the awards.

Stars and studios boycotted the Globes and NBC refused to air it in 2022 as a result. After the group added journalists of color to its ranks and instituted other reforms to address ethical concerns, the show came back last January in a one-year probationary agreement with NBC. The network did not opt to renew.

View of atmosphere during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards Press Preview and Red Carpet Rollout at The Beverly Hilton on January 04, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

In June, billionaire Todd Boehly was granted approval to dissolve the HFPA and reinvent the Golden Globes as a for-profit organization. Its assets were acquired by Boehly’s Eldridge Industries, along with Dick Clark Productions, a group owned by Penske Media — whose assets also include Variety, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone and Billboard.

The show has also added a new award for stand-up comedy, with Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and former Globes host Ricky Gervais among the nominees.

How can I watch the Golden Globes red carpet?

The trade site Variety and "Entertainment Tonight" are teaming up for the official red carpet pre-show, which will stream on the outlets' websites and www.goldenglobes.com. Their show begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

'Barbie' star Margot Robbie arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images) Expand

E! fashion coverage fans — the network is not planning a red carpet show from the Globes, instead airing "The Proposal" and "Sweet Home Alabama" films.

Who's nominated for Golden Globes 2024?

"Barbie" is the top nominee this year, followed closely by "Oppenheimer," reflecting the way the Globes split top film winners into two groups.

Films nominated for best motion picture drama include "Oppenheimer," Martin Scorsese’s "Killers of the Flower Moon," Bradley Cooper’s "Maestro," Celine Song’s "Past Lives," Justine Triet’s "Anatomy of a Fall" and Jonathan Glazer’s "The Zone of Interest."

British director Christopher Nolan speaks on stage about his movie "Oppenheimer" during Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), at The Colosse Expand

In the best motion picture musical or comedy category, "Barbie" was joined by Ben Affleck’s "Air," Cord Jefferson’s "American Fiction," Alexander Payne’s "The Holdovers," Todd Haynes’ "May December" and Yorgos Lanthimos’ "Poor Things."

"Succession" was the top-nominated television program, with nine nods including for series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, followed by Hulu’s "The Bear."

For the full list of nominees, click here.

Who votes on the Golden Globes?

The group nominating and voting for the awards is now made up of a more diverse group of over 300 people from around the world.

What are the Golden Globes known for?

The Golden Globe Awards had long been one of the highest-profile awards season broadcasts, second only to the Oscars.

The show was touted as an A-list party whose hosts often took a more irreverent tone than their Academy counterparts. It also only honored the flashiest filmmaking categories — picture, director, actors among them — meaning no long speeches from visual effects supervisors or directors of little-known shorts.

Backgrounds are put in place in the pressroom during preparation Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 for this weekend's Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

But the voting body was a small group of around 87 members who wielded incredible influence in the industry and often accepted lavish gifts and travel from studios and awards publicists eager to court favor and win votes.

Some years, the HFPA were pilloried for nominating poorly reviewed films with big-name talent in hopes of getting them to the show — the most infamous being "The Tourist," with Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp. In the past decade, they’ve more often overlapped with the Oscars. The show also recognizes television.

Before the expose and public relations crisis though, no one in the industry took much umbrage with who was voting on the awards. The show had become an important part of the Hollywood awards ecosystem, a platform for Oscar hopefuls and was, until recently, a reliable ratings draw. As of 2019, the broadcast was still pulling in nearly 19 million viewers. In 2023, NBC’s Tuesday night broadcast got its smallest audience ever for a traditional broadcast, with 6.3 million viewers.

How to watch Golden Globes backstage interviews

The Associated Press will livestream Globe winners speaking to reporters backstage at the show, beginning at 8:15 p.m. Eastern.

The media room gives winners a chance to expand on their on-stage comments — sometimes clarifying what they meant or adding folks they forgot to thank — and answer questions about their win or project.

Michelle Yeoh, Quinta Brunson, Steven Spielberg and Austin Butler (who was asked about his lingering "Elvis" voice) were among the winners who spoke backstage last year.