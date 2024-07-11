Give Kids the World Village introduces new interactive experience

Give Kids the World Village in Central Florida is enhancing its offerings with the introduction of a brand-new, hands-on experience: "Mayor Clayton’s WonderLab."

Four years in the making, this immersive activity center focuses on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math). The WonderLab features several rooms designed for exploration, creation, and design, catering to all ages, abilities, and families.

"We have everything from animatronic — kids get to program and build animatronics — to weaving with 3D-printed handlooms, sticker making, stop-motion green screen, and much more," a representative said. "I wanted to make sure that kids came in here, fell in love with something, and took that inspiration home."

Since its inception in 1986, Give Kids the World has served around 200,000 families.