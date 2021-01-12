Girl Scouts team with Grubhub for contactless cookie delivery, launch online ordering

article

With so many Americans still working remotely, how will the country’s moms and dads sell their daughters’ Girl Scout cookies to one another during cookie season?

It’s a concern no one has bothered to address since the beginning of the pandemic – until now.

On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced a partnership with Grubhub to expand their sales channels – which previously consisted of door-to-door sales, online ordering, cookies stands at supermarkets and marijuana dispensaries, and yes, getting their parents to help by enticing their co-workers with easy access to Caramel deLites – to facilitate contact-free cookie delivery.

GSUSA added that the Girl Scouts themselves will be heavily involved in the behind-the-scenes processes to fulfill Grubhub orders.

"A hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology," reads a blog post shared Tuesday. "As always, the proceeds benefit the troop and council while providing another innovative way to safely run the cookie program virtually."

Grubhub is also waiving its usual vendor fees for the Scouts, the organization wrote.

In addition to their new Grubhub delivery options, the GSUSA is launching online cookie ordering nationwide, allowing customers "who don’t know a Girl Scout," or don’t live near a troop, to get cookies shipped to their door.

"Beginning Feb. 1, customers can enter their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a local troop to purchase from through the Digital Cookie platform for direct shipment or donation to local organizations," the GSUSA writes. "This additional contact-free method supports local girls while keeping their safety and skill-building top of mind."

The pandemic, meanwhile, had presented extra challenges for last year's cookie drives, though some Girl Scouts had reportedly set up "virtual cookie booths" and drive-up events to boost sales.

"We’re proud of the resourceful ways Girl Scouts are running their cookie businesses safely and using their earnings to make the world a better place," said interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty. "This season, our girls will continue to exemplify what the cookie program taught them – how to think like entrepreneurs, use innovative sales tactics, and pivot to new ways of doing business when things don’t go according to plan."

