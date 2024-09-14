Georgia man accused of threatening students at Ormond Beach Middle School, police say

A Georgia man suspected of threatening students at a Florida middle school turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, authorities said.

Officials cautioned that the person, described as a person of interest, did not threaten the school itself or the student body as a whole.

Ormond Beach Police said it first became aware of a "potential threat directed at specific students" at Ormond Beach Middle School on Sept. 7.

"During the initial stages of the investigation, a person of interest was identified, and an internal, confidential intelligence bulletin was prepared and disseminated. As the investigation continued, new and relevant information was obtained. We are aware that this confidential intelligence bulletin was improperly released," read a news release issued on Sept. 10.

On Sept. 13, Ormond Beach police said Kaveon Jah'quez was taken into custody on Thursday night. He was booked into Volusia County Jail on a charge of written threats ot kill or do bodily injury, according to online jail records. He was being held on a $100,000 bond.

Details on the specific nature of the threat nor Jah'quez's relationship to the students, if any, was not immediately clear.

"Parents and guardians, please stay involved with your child’s online conversations and activity. By regularly and openly discussing their activity, you may intercept cyberbullying, inappropriate content or conversations. It’s your responsibility to ensure they stay safe while having an online presence," Chief Jesse Godfrey said in a statement.