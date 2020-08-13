Georgia deputy hit by shotgun blast during 'ambush' released from hospital

article

A Lamar County Sheriff's deputy who was "ambushed" in his cruiser has been released from the hospital.

Deputy Justyn Weaver was welcomed back home by his law enforcement family Thursday, the sheriff's office announced on its official Facebook page.

"Thank you for all of the prayers and support. He will still have to endure physical therapy. We are glad to have our hero Justyn Weaver back and in one piece!," the post read in part.

Lamar County Sheriff Brad White told FOX 5 that Weaver suffered injuries to his face and arm after being hit by a "shotgun blast" over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Weaver was responding to a "suspicious person" call. While he was in his car, authorities said a suspect fired a shotgun multiple times into his vehicle, striking the deputy.

The alleged shooter, who authorities identified as Donald Gordy, immediately fled the scene, resulting in a multi-state manhunt. Gordy, 38, was arrested in Alabama and was to be transferred to Georgia and face aggravated assault charges.

Weaver will have to undergo physical therapy for his injuries, but is in good spirits, according to the Lamar County Sheriff's Office.

