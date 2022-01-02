Twitter suspends verified account belonging to Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene

article

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is suspended from Twitter yet again. This time, it's reportedly permanent.

Twitter said the Georgia congresswoman's account @mtgreenee is suspended for violating Twitter's rules.

Greene responded on her Gettr account on Sunday, saying she was suspended for a tweet related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"When Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter, and Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics, Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth. That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies."

Greene's unofficial account had more than 465,000 followers.

Greene represents Georgia's 14th congressional district, encompassing northwest Georgia and now parts of Cobb County after the majority-Black community of Austell was drawn into District 14.

Greene's account had been temporarily suspended multiple times.

Greene received a 12-hour ban in July after the social media platform accused her of spreading COVID-19 misinformation. The congresswoman took to Facebook afterward, saying "Free Speech is under attack."

Greene was suspended again in August after she claimed COVID-19 vaccines were "failing" and that they were ineffective at reducing the virus's spread.

Greene still has control of an official congressional account, @RepMTG .

Current state of the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 cases in the U.S. reached record levels this week.

Greene's home state of Georgia set record highs for total reported cases on back-to-back days.

COVID-19 testing sites are overwhelmed across the country as the highly-contagious omicron variant spreads.

Currently, 62% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated and 32% have received a booster dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Twitter's COVID-19 misleading information policy

The social media platform uses a "strike system" when legislating accounts accused of spreading false information regarding COVID-19 or vaccines.

"You may not use Twitter’s services to share false or misleading information about COVID-19 which may lead to harm," a Twitter statement reads, in part.

Twitter says it is not a violation of its policy to spread opinions that do not contain false information or counter speech, defined as direct responses to misleading information.

