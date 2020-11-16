Georgia Chick-fil-A puts on over-the-top annual light show for Christmas, despite coronavirus pandemic

article

When Christmas lights are this impressive, it’s OK to put them up before Thanksgiving.

A Chick-fil-A in Georgia is going viral after showing off its impressive light display for the holidays – and although it might not look like much in the daytime, it completely transforms the restaurant once night falls.

READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Chick-fil-A in Athens, Ga., has made it a tradition to install an impressive light display over the holiday season, WSB-TV reports. The display is known as the “Lights of Athens” and, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the restaurant is once again shining bright this year.

A video of the display posted to the restaurant’s TikTok page has since gone viral, with over 1 million views as of Monday morning.

Another video posted to the account shows a crowd gathering to watch as the lights are turned on for the evening, suggesting that the nightly lighting became something of a local attraction earlier this month.

Advertisement

The 2020 display is made up of more than a half-million lights, which were hung by the restaurant’s operator Alex Clark, WSB-TV reports. In order to add to the festive mood, customers can also tune into a specific radio station while using the drive-thru or waiting for their orders, to listen to a Chick-fil-A-curated playlist.

Meanwhile, the Athens location is currently only open for drive-thru and curbside orders, although the restaurant set up 20 mobile curbside ordering spots for customers, along with several family circles, in order to help promote social distancing, according to Online Athens.

CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM