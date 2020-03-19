Georgia brewery transforms into makeshift soup kitchen to help those impacted by COVID-19

A Gwinnett County brewery is serving up something a little different right now, in an effort to help out those hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Good Word Brewing and Public House in Duluth is currently serving up two types of hot soup daily, offering them up for free to those in need. The brewery's owners decided to start making and serving soup after being forced to shut its doors due to concerns over the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, the owners wrote, "If you work for a restaurant, this one or any other, or you’re just hungry we will feed you. We are suggesting a donation to The Giving Kitchen to help, this charity aids restaurant workers when they are in need."

As of now, Good Word Brewing and Public House is serving up soup from Noon to 6 p.m. (or until it runs out) daily.

The brewery is located at 3085 Main St. NW in Duluth.