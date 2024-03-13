A George Mason University police officer completed an Uber Eats delivery after arresting the driver for an outstanding warrant.

Sergeant Ryan Grant is serving the community in a unique way.

George Mason University police officer completes Uber Eats delivery after arresting driver

On Wednesday, Sgt. Grant pulled over 32-year-old Nicholas Wolf in Fairfax County. Wolf was arrested for felony aggravated assault charges before he could complete his Uber Eats drop-off.

"I asked him if he would be okay giving me the address for the delivery from his phone, which he was, and I told him that I would make the delivery for him, so the people who made the order didn’t go without their food," Sgt. Grant told FOX 5.

Without hesitation, he stepped in and made the drive to a fraternity house on campus.

FOX 5 obtained body camera footage of Sgt. Grant making the delivery.

George Mason University police officer completes Uber Eats delivery after arresting driver

Grant said the students were shocked yet happy to see a familiar face at their door with their meals.

"They made mention that the food was sitting there on University Drive for quite a while and that they thought they weren’t going to get it for a point and time," he said. "It feels good to be able to give back, and I put myself in their shoes if I had ordered Uber Eats, I’d want the food to be delivered."