George H.W. Bush's service dog Sully to be honored with own statue

A charity that trains service dogs for disabled veterans has commissioned a statue of the late George H.W. Bush’s service dog for the 41st president’s library.

America’s VetDogs has commissioned sculptor Susan Bahary to create the bronze statue of Sully for placement in the east wing of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University.

VetDogs President John Miller says the statue will depict Sully sitting with his leash in his mouth, the “retrieve” task VetDogs trains its dogs to perform. It will show Sully wearing his America’s VetDogs vest with the Great Seal of the United States on its back.

It has been a busy year for Bush's furry best friend.

Earlier this month, Fox 35 reported that Sully would be receiving the 2019 ASPCA Humane Award. The yellow Labrador is being recognized with the Public Service Award, "which is given to an outstanding animal or a public service officer who has made a heroic effort to save an animal’s life in the past year or has demonstrated a commitment to his or her career," according to the ASPCA.

Sully was given the honor for “bringing not just assistance but love and joy to the former president in the last months of his life.”

The adorable dog assisted the former president for the last six months of his life before Bush’s death last November at age 94.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.