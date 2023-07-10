Gas prices on the rise in Florida — but not for long

Gas prices are on the rise again – so be prepared to dish out some more cash at the pump in Florida.

In Florida, gas is the most expensive it's been in four weeks at about $3.46 a gallon, according to AAA. The national average is $3.54.

That price is still below this year's high, however, which was $3.72 a gallon.

Last week, AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said gas prices are expected to rise due to slightly higher demand. That's expected to be more of a "blip than a trend," though – and prices could go back down with the Fourth of July holiday behind us.

Oil prices remain low, so gas prices should follow, the AAA said.

To see the cheapest gas prices around Central Florida, click here.