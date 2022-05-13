Gas prices hit new record high in Florida, topping national average

Ouch! Drivers will definitely be feeling the pain at the pump now that Florida gas prices reached a record high on Friday.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida is now $4.46, the highest since 2008. This tops the national average of $4.43 a gallon.

AAA officials attribute the rise in gasoline to the unstable global oil market which has been in flux since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

According to AAA, these are some ways to make the gas you have in your tank last longer:

Combine your errands to limit how much you are driving

Shop around for the best prices

Pay with cash because some retailers charge extra to use a credit card

Remove extra weight from your car

AAA also recommends driving conservatively because accelerating too fast and speeding wastes fuel

Congress is expected to vote on legislation to prevent excessive gas prices. The law would ban exploitative prices and prevent increases during national emergencies.

You can find the cheapest gas near you using FOX 35's Pump Patrol.



