Garth Brooks will play at The Barn in Sanford during his 'Dive Bar Tour'

Country music star Garth Brooks will play a show at popular Sanford country dive bar, The Barn.

The Barn said that Garth Brooks will have a concert at the dive bar on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Taste of Country, Garth Brooks is doing a 'Dive Bar Tour.' His stop at The Barn will be his fourth dive bar show. The first three were in Chicago, California, and Texas.

The Barn said that tickets are not for sale. They can be found only through local radio stations. Ticket holders must be 21 years or older. The tour has reportedly partnered with Seagram's 7.

Brooks' tour is named after the musician's song with Blake Shelton, titled 'Dive Bar.' It currently sits inside the Top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Brooks is also nominated for 'Entertainer of the Year' at the 2019 CMA Awards.

