Garth Brooks to play at The Barn in Sanford on Wednesday night

Country music star Garth Brooks will play a show at popular Sanford country dive bar, The Barn, on Wednesday night.

The concert is scheduled at 8 p.m. Ticket holders must be 21 years or older, as the tour has reportedly partnered with Seagram's 7.

Tickets for Wednesday night's event could only be obtained through local radio stations. However, on their Facebook page, The Barn encouraged people without tickets to come to their parking lot and listen. The bars will be open and speakers out front will play the show.

Only clear bags will be allowed into the venue.

The Sanford Police Department said that 12th Street will be closed between 17-92 and Maple Avenue.

They also said that parking lots at The Barn will fill by early afternoon. Overflow parking will be at Winn Dixie, Seminole Pool Supply and the State Market.

Garth Brooks is currently embarking on a 'Dive Bar Tour,' according to country music website 'Taste of Country.' His stop at The Barn is his fourth dive bar show. The first three were in Chicago, California, and Texas.

The Barn is located at 1200 S. French Avenue.

