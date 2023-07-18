'Gaps' in Florida bridge are normal, FDOT says

The Florida Department of Transportation is providing clarity on viral images of a bridge in South Florida that has apparent "gaps" in it.

Photos making the rounds on social media show a large "gap" in the Interstate-595 and Sawgrass Interchange in Broward County and now, FDOT Southeast Florida is stepping in to ease the public's concern.

They said there's no reason to be worried, as these "gaps" are normal. They said the bridge was inspected again Monday by FDOT engineers to double-check.

The "gaps" are actually expansion joints and they're part of the original bridge design.

"The expansion joints allow the bridge to safely expand and contract with changes in temperature," FDOT Southeast Florida said in a Facebook post.

The agency also shared photos of the bridge on social media, showing the expansion joint – which looks like a metal plate built into the structure.