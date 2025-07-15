Gainesville woman sentenced to 7 years for DUI manslaughter in 2024 crash

The Brief Ronesha Nicole Butler was sentenced to seven years in prison for DUI manslaughter stemming from a deadly crash on Aug. 30, 2024, in Gainesville. Authorities said Butler was intoxicated when she drove off NE Waldo Road and struck a utility pole, killing a 53-year-old rear-seat passenger. Her sentence includes three years of probation and a lifetime driver's license suspension.



A Gainesville woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for DUI manslaughter in connection with a 2024 crash that killed a 53-year-old passenger, authorities said.

What we know:

Ronesha Nicole Butler received the sentence Monday for her role in the deadly single-vehicle wreck that occurred around 6 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2024, along the 5300 block of NE Waldo Road (State Road 24).

In addition to the prison term, Butler was sentenced to three years of probation and a lifetime suspension of her driver's license, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Ronesha Nicole Butler | CREDIT: Gainesville Police Department

According to investigators, Butler was driving southbound in the turn lane on Waldo Road when she crossed NW 53rd Avenue, left the roadway and struck a utility pole head-on. A rear-seat passenger, a 53-year-old man, was critically injured and later died at the hospital.

A front-seat passenger told police that he and Butler had been arguing prior to the crash.

CREDIT: Gainesville Police Department

Police said alcohol was found in the vehicle, and Butler appeared incoherent and severely injured when first responders arrived. Blood samples taken at the hospital revealed her blood alcohol content was .188 — more than twice the legal limit.

Butler was also hospitalized with serious injuries from the crash. She was later charged with DUI manslaughter after toxicology results confirmed her impairment.