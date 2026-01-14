Two Gainesville Police officers injured in incident, Alachua County Sheriff's office reports

The Brief Two police officers were hurt in an incident in Gainesville. Alachua County Sheriff's office reported that the officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but it's not known how or where they were hurt. The area near Waldo Rd. and E. University Ave. will be closed for several hours, the sheriff's office reported around 9 a.m.



Two Gainesville Police officers were injured in an incident, the Alachua County Sheriff's office reported Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries in an incident that occurred in Gainesville.

As officers are investigating the scene, the area near Waldo Rd. and E. University Ave. will be closed for several hours, the sheriff's office reported around 9 a.m.

The Gainesville Police Department, the police department's Forensic Crime Unit and Alachua County Fire Rescue are on the scene. The area is taped off.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Gainesville Police Department responded to two officers injured in the area of Waldo Rd. and E. University Ave.

What we don't know:

It's not known how the officers were hurt. The officers have not been publicly identified at this time.