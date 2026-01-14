Two Gainesville Police officers injured in incident, Alachua County Sheriff's office reports
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Two Gainesville Police officers were injured in an incident, the Alachua County Sheriff's office reported Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries in an incident that occurred in Gainesville.
As officers are investigating the scene, the area near Waldo Rd. and E. University Ave. will be closed for several hours, the sheriff's office reported around 9 a.m.
The Gainesville Police Department, the police department's Forensic Crime Unit and Alachua County Fire Rescue are on the scene. The area is taped off.
The Gainesville Police Department responded to two officers injured in the area of Waldo Rd. and E. University Ave.
What we don't know:
It's not known how the officers were hurt. The officers have not been publicly identified at this time.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 14.