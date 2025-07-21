Gainesville police continue to search for 2 suspects tied to Easter shooting

The Brief Police are searching for two individuals in connection with a deadly Easter shooting in Gainesville. Surveillance video shows a suspect firing a weapon and fleeing the scene. The victim, 20-year-old Ontaria Baisden, was caught in the crossfire and later died.



Gainesville police are still searching for a suspect seen on surveillance video opening fire during a chaotic shooting that left a woman dead at a community Easter egg hunt three months ago.

What we know:

Gainesville police are actively searching for two individuals in connection with a deadly shooting that took place during a community Easter egg hunt in April.

The victim, 20-year-old Ontaria Baisden, was fatally struck by gunfire as families ran for safety. Surveillance video captured one suspect firing a weapon while fleeing the scene, wearing red shorts and a gray sweatshirt.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified either the shooter or the second person of interest, nor have they disclosed a potential motive. It’s unclear whether the shooting was targeted or spontaneous, and police have not said if either individual is known to local law enforcement.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The backstory:

The shooting occurred at what was intended to be a family-friendly Easter event, highlighting the growing concerns over gun violence at public gatherings. The chaos disrupted a peaceful community celebration and left a lasting emotional impact on attendees who witnessed the violence.

What’s the Big Picture View?

The case has underscored Gainesville’s broader struggles with public safety and unsolved violent crimes. Community leaders are calling for greater cooperation between residents and law enforcement to prevent future tragedies and help bring suspects to justice. The ongoing investigation is part of a broader effort to rebuild community trust and address gun violence in public spaces.

What they're saying:

Investigators released footage showing a man in red shorts and a gray sweatshirt firing a weapon while running from the scene. Gainesville Police Chief Nelson Moya said a second person of interest was also spotted in the area, seen moving away from a crowd just before the shooting.

"Ms. Baisden was clearly caught in a crossfire," explained Gainesville Police Chief Nelson Moya.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

One man was seen on camera, shooting while running away.

"What is important for us to know is where he is before the shooting, who he was with before and after the shooting?" Chief Moya asked.

The chief stated that a second person of interest had also been spotted.

"There's a crowd of people walking towards the scene, for the exception of one individual who is running along southeast 15th street and clearly away from the shooting incident," he said.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information about either individual to come forward. So far, no arrests have been made.