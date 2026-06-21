Gainesville girl, 2, dies after hospitalized with 'significant bruising': 'You were loved,' deputies say

The Brief An Alachua County mother’s felony charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder following the tragic death of her 2-year-old daughter on Sunday. Jessica Wilson, 29, was initially jailed on Thursday after her toddler was found unresponsive with severe bruising at a Gainesville apartment complex. Authorities revealed that Wilson had actively refused to call 911, forcing a resident to administer CPR and contact first responders themselves.



"You mattered. You were loved."

Those were the simple, heartfelt words spoken by the Alachua County Sheriff's office after a two-year-old girl from Gainesville died from her injuries in the hospital.

The mother, 29-year-old Jessica Wilson, now faces an upgraded charge of second-degree murder following the toddler's death.

What we know:

On June 21, the sheriff's office announced a Gainesville girl – who was hospitalized and observed to have severe bruising – died. The sheriff's office said its deputies spent the past few days visiting the girl in the hospital, holding out hope and praying for her recovery.

"The weight of this case has been felt throughout our agency," the sheriff's office said in a released statement. "The life of this courageous child, though far too short, has left a lasting impact on the hearts and minds of everyone involved."

The sheriff's office said the girl's short life left a lasting impact on the hearts and minds of those involved.

Mom of girl charged with second-degree murder

The backstory:

The active criminal investigation began on Thursday evening, June 18, when emergency dispatchers received a 911 call regarding an unconscious child at an apartment complex within Gainesville's Tower Oaks neighborhood.

Deputies said the girl was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A criminal investigation was launched after first responders noticed "significant bruising" on her body, the sheriff's office said in a June 19 news release.

The sheriff's office said detectives learned the child's bruises were caused by Wilson. The agency said Wilson – who had been staying with a friend for over two weeks, woke her friend up and handed her the unresponsive child, who didn't appear to be breathing.

The friend began CPR and told Wilson to call 911, but Wilson refused.

After pleading, the friend called 911 while continuing CPR.

Wilson was initially charged by the sheriff's office with aggravated child abuse, while also facing child abuse in connection to an unreported physical violence incident that occurred two days before, the sheriff's office said.

After the girl's death, Wilson is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

'We will continue to be your voice‘

What they're saying:

In a released statement, the Alachua County Sheriff's office addressed the young girl, saying,

"You mattered. You were loved. While we cannot undo the pain and fear you endured, please know that countless people were fighting for you, praying for you, and hoping for a different outcome.

Though your time on this earth was brief, your life was meaningful. We will continue to be your voice and pursue justice on your behalf.

May you rest in eternal peace."