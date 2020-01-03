Gainesville activates Cold Night Shelter program Jan. 4-6

article

Editor's Note: Information provided by the City of Gainesville.

The City of Gainesville officials anticipate severe weather conditions, including temperatures below 45 degrees Fahrenheit during evening hours, Saturday, Jan. 4 through Monday, Jan. 6.

The anticipated temperatures will lead to the activation of the city's Cold Night Shelter (CNS) Program, and it is expected to remain in effect until overnight low temperatures rise above 45 F. The CNS program normally runs from Nov. 1 through March 31.

St. Francis House and GRACE Marketplace at the Empowerment Center will provide Cold Night Shelter services to people in need of shelter as long as overnight temperatures remain below 45 F.

The CNS program providers serve additional persons in need of shelter so that families and individuals desiring shelter will have a warm place to stay. St. Francis House provides temporary shelter that is appropriate for families, women and children. GRACE Marketplace primarily serves individual adults.

In addition to an indoor place to spend the night, other support services (including food, showers, laundry, case management and more) are available at St. Francis House and GRACE Marketplace. Funding for this program is provided by the City of Gainesville, Alachua County and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.