FWC: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle, 12th death of 2022

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the 12th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 12 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 2-year-old females panther were found Tuesday near Fish Eating Creek Wildlife Management Area in Glades County, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.