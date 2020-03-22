Fun Spot announces temporary closure amid COVID-19 outbreak

article

Fun Spot America announced late Sunday night that it is closing temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement on its website, Fun Spot said: "In cooperation with state and federal guidance, we continue to focus on the safety, health and wellbeing of our Guests, Employees, and Community. We are temporarily closing until further notice all Fun Spot America Theme Park locations effective March 23, 2020. We look forward to reopening and seeing you, your family and friends celebrate each other while creating memories that last a lifetime."