Friends, family gather for memorial to honor victim of hit and run

Family and friends remembered the life of a young woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County.

A memorial was held in Kissimmee on Sunday for 24-year-old Lauren Winston who was killed earlier this month.

Orlando police officers say a driver ran through a red light and hit Winston while she was crossing the street in Downtown Orlando earlier this month near the intersection at E. Washington Street and N. Magnolia Ave. They say the car did not stop and fled the area.

Winston’s mother says the memorial is helping her grieve.

"It helps me to remember that she had more life than what happened in those few seconds on Nov. 6. She had a whole life and impacted and influenced so many people. She was such a caring person," said Sherri Winston.

Police are still looking for a 2015 black Dodge Challenger with black rims and Florida license plate B4MSF.

"Help us find a Black 2-Door Dodge Challenger w/ FL tag# B4MSF that hit & killed a pedestrian," police said. "The vehicle fled & may have front-end damage."

If you recognize the vehicle, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Your identity will remain anonymous.